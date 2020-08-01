16th Annual Colorado River Clean Up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Valley Paddling Club hosted their annual Colorado River cleanup Saturday morning.

More than 160 volunteers gathered to help clean the trash all the way from Palisade, down to Fruita. Over the years, volunteers have pulled things from tires to even dumpsters. They’ve even pulled enough trash to fill a single dumpster. The founder of the grand valley paddle club who coordinates the clean up encourages everyone to do their part through out the year.

“I don’t really know what to say to people that don’t pick up their own trash. This is where you live. If you want to trash where you live, then it’s going to be trashy. If you’re not taking care of this, it just makes your experience worse. If you want to do your part to help clean it up, then it’s going to be nice,” says Founder, Whip.

If you weren’t able to make it out, there will be another clean up at the Gunnison River on August 15th. For more information, please visit www.coloradocanyonsassociation.org/events/2019/7/20/annual-gunnison-river-cleanup