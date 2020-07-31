Advertisement

School District 51 hires additional health assistant for each school

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Parents and nurses have some new duties going into this school year in School District 51.

Each school is hiring a new health assistant who will be responsible for dealing with specific covid-19 related duties...

They're hiring about 40 people for the job.

“Covid requirements have added work to our plate. It’s too much for our current staff to be able to handle so this person is there to help us with those extra tasks that covid has put on our plate,” says Tanya Marvin, Nurse Coordinator, School District 51.

Parents are asked to complete the screening online before school and the information will be kept confidential on a server that currently holds protected medical information.

If a student does show symptoms during the school day they will be asked to be picked up.

It isn’t just the district making the decisions... Mesa County Public Health will also decide on the steps taken if there is a positive case.

