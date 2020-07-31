Polis says it’s “reasonably safe” to open schools this fall

DENVER (AP) -

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he thinks it’s “reasonably safe” to open schools this fall and announced plans to distribute medical-grade masks to teachers across the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said during a virtual news conference Thursday that “we can’t let this virus hold us back from living our lives.”

Private school teachers across the state will be given medical-grade masks during the fall semester. Polis previously announced public school teachers would receive the masks each week for at least eight to 10 weeks, regardless of if their school is starting in-person, hybrid or remote learning.

