Mesa County has nearly a million dollars to improve sidewalks

By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

CDOT has a program dedicated to funding safe routes to school for kids but sometimes those programs can bring challenges. Grand Junction has prioritized their funds in creating their own safe routes for their community.

That’s how much the city of grand junction has more than $700,000 to spend on infrastructure to make sure children can walk to school safety. Lately, students have had to walk further to get to school. Since 2016, GJ has dedicated themselves to improve walking routes and add amenities. They’ve completed four projects so far.

“Giving kids the chance to walk to school and have a healthy alternative instead of having to drive and be dropped off, I think it’s generally a good thing,” says resident Erik Eyre.

Some of those amenities include safer connections between neighborhoods, adding sidewalks where there are none, adding new crosswalks and shortening crossing distances by adding curb extensions and building ramps to connect intersections to sidewalks. Some schools included are Tope Elementary and Mesa View Elementary.

The most expensive project on the list is on Elm St. between 28 & 28 1/4 Rd. that is worth $120,000. The city currently six projects in the works and they say they already have a project set for Summer 2021.

Studies have shown that walking and bicycling help kids reduce the risk of health problems like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

