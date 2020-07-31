Advertisement

CHSSA gives green light for some high school sports to resume

CHSSA announces some high school sports can resume.
CHSSA announces some high school sports can resume.
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three high school sports are getting the go-head to get back to practice

CHSSA announced that boys golf can start practice on Aug. 3 , and boys tennis and softball can start practice Aug.10.

D51′s softball season is reducing games from 23 to 16, and taking what is usually around a 20 person roster down to 12 players who can suit up at a time.

Officials say they don’t have the resources to provide COVID-19 testing, so it’s up to an individual. But if a player tests positive, the team will sit out for two weeks.

“Well I think D51 has the best interest for students, and I think students need a sport or something to right now, after being inside for so long,” one teacher said about D51 sports resuming.

