Brush fire near MM 44 in Palisade forces evacuations

By Matt Vanderveer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A brush fire near MM 44 at the base of Rapid Creek Rd in Palisade has forced evacuations in the area.

One eastbound I-70 lane is now open according to CDOT.

A reverse 911 call has been sent out for evacuations in a mile radius.

Multiple aircraft are on scene to try and help contain the spread of the fire.

Homes are being threatened.

We’ll update this article with more information.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

