GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City officials say they’ve seen an uptick in vandalism at local parks.

The latest hit, offensive graffiti at the Eagle Rim Skate Park.

Just days ago, a memorial tree near the Lincoln Park Pool was destroyed and prior to that a door was kicked in and a restroom vandalized at Canyon View Park.

City crews cleaned the damage up as soon as they found out about it, but say they've been doing a lot of cleaning lately.

“Well as a taxpayer, it makes me very frustrated because that has to be cleaned up. And, yeah it does make me not want to come here, it’s a little scary to bring grandchildren down here,” one Park Guest said.

Officials say that not only is the damage paid for by taxpayers, but it ruins the integrity of the community.

If you have any information about the crimes, you can call Crime Stoppers at 241-STOP.

