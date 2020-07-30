Advertisement

Taxi catches fire near I-70B

A taxi that caught on fire on Thursday morning briefly shut down the westbound lane on I-70B near 29 Road.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A taxi that caught on fire on Thursday morning briefly shut down the westbound lane on I-70B near 29 Road.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the engulfed taxi around 9:30 a.m., saying that the fire initially started in the engine.

There were passengers in the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

All lanes are back open.

