Taxi catches fire near I-70B

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A taxi that caught on fire on Thursday morning briefly shut down the westbound lane on I-70B near 29 Road.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the engulfed taxi around 9:30 a.m., saying that the fire initially started in the engine.

There were passengers in the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

All lanes are back open.

