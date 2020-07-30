Advertisement

Parents react to School District 51 fall 2020 plans

One of the big talking points at Tuesday night's School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.
One of the big talking points at Tuesday night's School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One of the big talking points at Tuesday night’s School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.

District 51 says everyone in the district will be required to wear one... including elementary kids when they are entering and exciting the building among a few other things.

Some parents are feeling less than thrilled about the idea, especially with younger kids.

"I don't think that's going to play out very well at all, I tend to see lots of kids more touching their faces when they have masks on to adjust them and what not," says parent Bridgett Martinez.

Teachers will be the ones doing most of the mask implementing.

“We have done everything we can, following all science and all research for the conditions of success,” says Diana Sirko, superintendent of schools, Mesa County Valley School District 51.

The school district is feeling good about their decision-making process.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School District 51 Lunch Plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The biggest change is the salad bars that are offered to students which will now be prepackaged, but sanitation has always been a priority.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Plans for CMU Fall sports underway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Fall sports at CMU is getting the green light to start practice next month, but how will things look in the midst of a pandemic? A lot of testing, that’s what the university has in mind so far. Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) says practices can begin on Aug. 24 and competition can start on Sept. 14.

Latest News

News

Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

News

Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.

News

Trump campaign puts on training in Grand Junction

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Trump campaign was in Grand Junction on Tuesday to host what was called the Trump Victory Leadership Training Initiative.

News

KJCT- Trump Campaign in GJ

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Hit and run suspect still on the loose

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The suspect who hit several parked cars and then fled the scene on Colorado Avenue has yet to be identified or detained.