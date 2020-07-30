MCSO putting together new crime prevention unit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

With new grant money, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some new deputies.

The department will get more than $600,000 in federal money. MCSO is putting together a new crime prevention unit, called the Major Offender Task force. It’s going to be made up of five existing staff, and the grant money will be used to hire new deputies to fill their spots. The task force will focus mainly on arresting violent offenders in Mesa County, and they’ll also monitor sex offenders.

“These deputies are going to help the ongoing management of the sex offenders who are required to register in our community. And they’re also going to take a look at potentially some criminal investigations and any apprehensions of any major offenders,” said spokesperson for MCSO, Megan Terlecky.

The sheriff’s office hopes to have the task force ready this Fall.

