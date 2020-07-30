St. Mary’s confirms multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s has confirmed that multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that the situation was “addressed quickly” and that they are continuing to collaborate with Mesa County Public Health and adhering to all CDPHE and CDC safety guidelines.

Mesa County Public Health could not confirm how many staff members have been infected at this time. They did say that they will not classify this incident as an outbreak because they do not know the source of the initial spread.

