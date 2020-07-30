Advertisement

St. Mary’s confirms multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19

St. Mary’s has confirmed that they have had a COVID-19 outbreak amongst their staff at the medical center.
St. Mary’s has confirmed that they have had a COVID-19 outbreak amongst their staff at the medical center.(KKCO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s has confirmed that multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that the situation was “addressed quickly” and that they are continuing to collaborate with Mesa County Public Health and adhering to all CDPHE and CDC safety guidelines.

Mesa County Public Health could not confirm how many staff members have been infected at this time. They did say that they will not classify this incident as an outbreak because they do not know the source of the initial spread.

We are working to learn more about this situation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Uptick in vandalism at local parks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Goldene Brown
City officials say they’ve seen an uptick in vandalism at local parks. The latest hit, offensive graffiti at the Eagle Rim Skate Park.

News

Man stuck on his roof rescued by firefighters

Updated: 2 hours ago
Grand Junction Firefighters came to the rescue of an adult male who got stuck on his roof on Thursday afternoon.

News

Barricaded suspect arrested after late night standoff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
41-year-old Bucky Burke of Grand Junction is facing several charges after he had a long standoff with police late Wednesday night.

Latest News

News

Taxi catches fire near I-70B

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A taxi that caught on fire on Thursday morning briefly shut down the westbound lane on I-70B near 29 Road.

News

Parents react to D-51′s fall plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
One of the big talking points at Tuesday night's School District 51 meeting was social distancing and masks.

News

Teachers union speaks out after school board meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
The D51 teachers union spoke out for the first time Wednesday. They acknowledge that there is no perfect plan for a school year during a pandemic, but they do have some concerns.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

MCSO putting together new crime prevention unit

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
With new grant money, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some new deputies.

News

D-51′s Lunch Plans

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The biggest change is the salad bars that are offered to students which will now be prepackaged, but sanitation has always been a priority.