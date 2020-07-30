Barricaded suspect arrested after late night standoff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 41-year-old Bucky Burke of Grand Junction is facing several charges after he had a long standoff with police late Wednesday night.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded at 11:00 to a hotel in the 2700 block of Crossroads Boulevard after a reporting party called saying an adult male, who was known to have several warrants for his arrest, was at the hotel. One of those warrants were for a domestic violence incident, and the victim of that incident was allegedly at the hotel.

When police arrived, another reporting party told them that she believed the suspect was in the victim’s room, and it was likely that another male who was with the victim was with her.

Officers were able to see a man who matched the suspect’s description peak outside the hotel window. The male refused to open the door to the police and repeatedly told them to leave according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Later on, the police were able to get the suspect on the phone. The GJPD says that Burke made numerous threats, stating he was “in possession of explosives and officers should evacuate the building.” He also stated he would get into a gunfight with police, and officers heard what sounded like items being placed against the door inside the hotel room. The suspect confirmed to police he was a hostage inside of the room.

Another reporting party told police she received a phone call from the other male who was inside of the room, telling her that Burke was refusing to allow him to leave the room as well.

Officers evacuated several nearby rooms in the hotel and the SWAT team was called to the scene. After several hours of attempted negotiations with the suspect, officers used force to breach the door to the room and they took the suspect into custody without further incident. All parties in the room were not injured.

Inside the room, officers found needles, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, and a fold-out knife.

Burke is being charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, along with other charges.

