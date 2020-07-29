Advertisement

Trump campaign puts on training in Grand Junction

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Trump campaign was in Grand Junction on Tuesday to host what was called the Trump Victory Leadership Training Initiative.

It’s a training program whose mission is to develop volunteer growth while spreading the campaign’s message. Third Congressional House candidate Lauren Boebert and Trump’s Senior Campaign Adviser John Pence were both on hand at Tuesday’s event.

“Here in Grand Junction the road to the White House passes through these mountains,” says John Pence. “And we’re continuing to mobilize and train new volunteers to help knock doors to help make phone calls to sign up new voters to vote Republican for Senator Gardner, vote for Lauren Boebert, and vote for President Trump.”

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

News

Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.

News

KJCT- Trump Campaign in GJ

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hit and run suspect still on the loose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The suspect who hit several parked cars and then fled the scene on Colorado Avenue has yet to be identified or detained.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

New county commissioner candidate with less than 100 days until Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
With less than 100 days until Election Day, Republican and local businessman, Bob Prescott announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

News

Food Bank of the Rockies prepared for next surge in demand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies is anticipating an increase in the number of families in need in the coming months.

News

D51 releases Phase 1 of reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Tuesday night, parents got some answers at District 51′s School Board meeting, where officials went in depth on new policies for in-person learning this Fall.

News

“Fall Creek Fire” sparks off of Highway 141

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fall Creek Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon and was burning just north of Highway 141.