Trump campaign puts on training in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Trump campaign was in Grand Junction on Tuesday to host what was called the Trump Victory Leadership Training Initiative.

It’s a training program whose mission is to develop volunteer growth while spreading the campaign’s message. Third Congressional House candidate Lauren Boebert and Trump’s Senior Campaign Adviser John Pence were both on hand at Tuesday’s event.

“Here in Grand Junction the road to the White House passes through these mountains,” says John Pence. “And we’re continuing to mobilize and train new volunteers to help knock doors to help make phone calls to sign up new voters to vote Republican for Senator Gardner, vote for Lauren Boebert, and vote for President Trump.”

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.