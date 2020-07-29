Advertisement

Plans for CMU Fall sports underway

CMU discusses plans for Fall sports amid COVID-10
CMU discusses plans for Fall sports amid COVID-10(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall sports at CMU is getting the green light to start practice next month, but how will things look in the midst of a pandemic? A lot of testing, that’s what the university has in mind so far.

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) says practices can begin on Aug. 24 and competition can start on Sept. 18.

With high contact sports like football, some people question how teams will work around the virus.

“Ultimately we’re not going to do anything that’s going to harm anyone, but we do want to play the game, and if there’s a safe way to play it, the way we’re researching and doing things with our health officials, we’re going to find it,” says CMU Head Football Coach Tremaine Jackson.

“It’s really showing how we can come together as a team, we didn’t know if we were going to have a season or even practice,” says CMU Quarterback Aaron Howard.

While details are still in the works, one thing CMU says is big is testing. With athletic teams travelling to different schools, every player has to be tested within 72 hours of competition.

Each sports team will be what they’re calling a “family unit,” and if one person on a team tests positive, the entire team will sit the game out.

