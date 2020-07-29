Hit and run suspect still on the loose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect who hit several parked cars and then fled the scene on Colorado Avenue has yet to be identified or detained.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the 400 block of Colorado Avenue. Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) saw a minivan back into a parked car, and then speed off. Officers attempted to pull over the suspect who was evading cops at excessive speeds going eastbound on Colorado Ave.

Officers discontinued the chase, and the minivan ended up colliding into a pickup truck, flipping the truck onto its side. The minivan flipped onto its roof and collided into a third parked vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The GJPD is attempting to identify and locate the driver.

