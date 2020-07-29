Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The monsoonal moisture in recent days has proven helpful as much of the high country has been lifted from Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.

GMUG says that their latest analysis of the forest shows a “significant decrease in wildfire risk.”

Both agencies are still advising public land users to use caution and to make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving.

