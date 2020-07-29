Advertisement

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.(Source: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

Copyright 2020 GCNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 5 minutes ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.

News

Public’s help needed after Canyon View Park vandalized

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Canyon View Park had $7,000 worth of damages to it after being vandalized, and Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s assistance to find the party that committed the crime.

Latest News

News

Fire restrictions lifted on much of the Western Slope high country

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests along with the BLM Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Office announced on Wednesday that fire restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday.

National

Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 42 minutes ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Coronavirus

Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

News

Trump campaign puts on training in Grand Junction

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Trump campaign was in Grand Junction on Tuesday to host what was called the Trump Victory Leadership Training Initiative.