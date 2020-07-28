Western Colorado V.A. sees ‘alarming trend’ in veteran suicides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Veteran suicides on the Western Slope are on the rise-- what the director is calling an “alarming trend.”

The director of the V.A., Richard Salgueiro, says the regional suicide number has already risen by 4 this year in comparison to last year.

They say they are still monitoring those numbers, but let us know that around 20 veterans and service members commit suicide across the nation daily.

They have increased their mental health services since the pandemic began and now provided virtual options.

“What we do know, is that during the pandemic, this is a very stressful time, it’s a very unpredictable time, so we want all the veterans to know that there’s hope and that there’s treatment available-- we also want the community to be there for the veterans in their lives, right now,” says Rainy Reaman, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Western Colorado U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There is a new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline at 988 in the works that will be implemented nationwide within the next two years.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

