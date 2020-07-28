Advertisement

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: seconds ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

National

‘Watchmen’ leads charge for Emmy nominations relevance

Updated: moments ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Report: 3 billion animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The figure includes an estimated 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs.

Coronavirus

Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus.

National

3 billion animals killed, displaced by Australian bushfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia's devastating bushfires.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.