School bus transportation plans for upcoming school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The school year is fast approaching and that means there's lots to talk about, especially when it comes to bus transportation.

Masks for all ages will be required and of course, social distancing too.

Students have to load the bus from back to front and unload vice-versa.

"We actually use the same system that Mesa County School District is using to sanitize their vehicles," says Shane Anderson, area general manager, S.T.A.

School District 51 board meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 6 PM at Orchard Mesa Middle School will discuss an array of things like the continuation of the pay-ride program and whether or not driver's will have to make multiple trips to ensure social distancing.

“Well, I think what we’re looking forward to most is some—returning to some normalcy, whatever that may look like, as well as all the drivers are very excited to have their students back,” says Anderson.

The bus company says all their drivers say they plan on returning to work, but they are anticipating less students to return to riding the bus after the School District 51 parent survey results were released.

