Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

'Have you seen this bear?'
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.(Source: Mara Soriano, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Celebrities are getting involved with the search for a very special teddy bear that contains a recorded message from the owner's dying mother.

Mara Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

The custom-made Build-A-Bear had a recorder inside it with the voice of her mother who died last year from cancer at the age of 53.

Vancouver Police are involved in the search.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the bear.

Actors Dan Levy and Zach Braff are also getting the word out on Twitter.

Soriano said Build-A-Bear has reached out to her about replacing the lost teddy bear.

“I know it won’t be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it’ll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days,” she said on Twitter.

The hunt for the missing teddy bear continues.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr: I don't agree there's systemic racism in police departments

Updated: moments ago
|
Attorney General William Barr is asked if the Justice Department seeks to end systemic racism during a House hearing.

National Politics

Park Police head: No White House order for move on protest

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
The head of the U.S. Park Police denied Tuesday that his officers turned their clubs and chemical agents on protesters in front of the White House last month to clear the area for a staged photo event by President Donald Trump shortly afterward.

Coronavirus

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

National Politics

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges the Trump reelection campaign is involved in a “laundering” effort that violates election law, according to a complaint the group filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.