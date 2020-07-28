Advertisement

Confusion on masks at St. Mary’s

Officials at St. Mary’s were made aware that outdated signage on masks has been shared on social media recently.
Officials at St. Mary's were made aware that outdated signage on masks has been shared on social media recently.
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The poster in question says, “In order to conserve our supplies for patients and the providers who treat them, masks will not be provided for visitors and family members.”

Staff told us the sign was created in February, and the hospital has since updated its protocol.

St. Mary’s says masks are given to visitors, and we’re told everyone is required to wear a mask if they go into a medical building.

"Masks are effective, and the covid is spread through droplets and possibly aerosolization. And masks are effective and required by the governor of the state of Colorado," said Regional Communications Director, Teri Cavanagh.

Hospital staff say they’re not sure when the photo was taken but it’s possible they simply missed taking down the poster several months ago.

