Electrical Outage Near Riverside Parkway and D Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Many Grand Junction residents are dealing with an electrical outage on 28 Road to 30 Road along North avenue and South to D road into the Orchard Mesa area.

The city and Xcel are working on getting the power back up and running again.

Over 2,500 people have been impacted by the electrical outage.

The power went out around 10 p.m. last night.

Xcel says the power should be back up by 10 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.