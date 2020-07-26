Advertisement

2020 National Night Out Postponed
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has announced that the 2020 National Night Out has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Night out is when residents in neighborhoods all throughout the city come together to get to know each other. The goal is to promote the idea of neighborhood camaraderie and help create safer communities.

The event was originally supposed to take place on the first Tuesday in August. As of right now, the hope is to reschedule the event to October 6, 2020.

The Grand Junction Police Department said on Facebook that it will be sending out calls for registration when the time comes.

