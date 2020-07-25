Retired K-9 battling brain tumor receives community support

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A retired k-nine is battling a brain tumor and the community is fundraising for his treatment.

The tumor was found after Joker, the dog had suffered a 45 minute seizure.

Both he and his owner worked Grand Junction Police Department when they met.

His most noticeable case was tracking down Deputy Derek Geer’s killer.

From their GoFundMe page to their Facebook fundraiser and a few other accounts they’ve raised about $6,000 out of the minimum $9,000 needed to cover the expenses.

“Now, I feel better, when it first happened it scared me to death, I truly thought when we took him to the vet in the middle of the night that I wasn’t bringing him home. It was very-- his seizure was very very bad and I truly thought we were going to lose him,” says his owner, Geraldine Earthman.

He will undergo radiation next week at the Colorado State Veterinary hospital in Fort Collins.

