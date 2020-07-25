Advertisement

Local 18-year old makes the Top 15 to make all her dreams come true

Alexis and her mother Angie at the park
Alexis and her mother Angie at the park(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Olathes’ Alexis Watson is up against 14 others to make her dreams come true. Alexa,18, was born with a chromosome abnormality. Alexis can hear, but she cannot speak. Her mother says she is one of only two survivors in the world with her syndrome.

“They said she wouldn’t live through birth, then she wouldn’t go home from the ICU, she wouldn’t do this, she wouldn’t do that,” says her mother, Angie.

It affects her stature, her development and sometimes gives her seizures. She recently had a kidney transplant donated by her mother.

While preparing for their mission to Mars, the United Arab Emirates have teamed up with comedian, Kevin Hart to create the Mars Shot. It encourages people to share their dreams using the motto “Impossible is Possible.” Three winners will be chosen and their wishes will be granted. Alexis says there are millions of people like her; people who can hear, but cannot talk. They want to talk to the public and want the public to hear them.

Last year, Alexis received a pair of music gloves from make a wish foundation that help her communicate called VoiceSign. It is the first sign system for people to hear. She now has a chance to turn these gloves into the real deal. Alexis has made it to the top 15 out of over 4,800 submissions. If she were to win, the gloves would be more advanced and possibly portable.

“We’ve proven the possibility and potential. If we can get gloves, make them self-contained so we could just take our chip from our computer , plug it in here, put them on and be here talking to you.”

Alexis loves school. She is independent and loves to be with people. She dreams of things some of us can take for granted.

“Friends. To come with her and sit with her. And sing,” says her mother.

The gloves can also offer different languages. You can vote for Alexis just visit www.marsshot.ae/en/vote

You can vote through Friday, July 25. The top five ‘Dreamers’ will be announced Tuesday and the winners, August 5.

Latest News

News

Habit for Humanity builds its 81st home

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
The Evans Family receives the keys to their very first home from the Habitat for Humanity

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Retired K-9 battling brain tumor receives community support

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A retired k-nine is battling a brain tumor and the community is fundraising for his treatment.

News

‘Grand Valley Task Force’ forms to fight systemic inequalities in Mesa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
"This came together after a number of people in the community who represent diverse voices, basically said, look, we have some issues and we need to address them,” says Grand Valley Task Force member, Anna Stout.

Latest News

News

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.