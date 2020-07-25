Habit for Humanity builds its 81st home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Habitat for Humanity has dedicated their 81st home to Liz Evans and her three children.

The Evans Family lived in temporary housing for years and now her family will move into a four bedroom home. One that she will own for the first time. Liz also works full time and made the decision to take financial literacy classes and volunteered hundreds of hours working on other people’s homes. They currently live in a rental with limited space, little to no play area near a very busy road.

“I’m very excited. It’s something that I’ve never experienced, owning a home before. It’s going to be a whole new adventure,” says new homeowner, Liz Evans.

“I’m most excited about my room and how it’s going to be decorated,” says her daughter, Tiana.

Liz says the project reminds her that people are willing to come together and lend a hand. Hundreds of volunteers started construction on her house in may of 2019 and build about 4 to 5 houses a year.