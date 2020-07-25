Advertisement

‘Grand Valley Task Force’ forms to fight systemic inequalities in Mesa County

"What’s unique about this group that has come together is that it's a mixture of people from marginalized communities or underrepresented communities, and represented from institutions, the leaders of institutions,” says Stout in regards to the balance within the group’s community.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A community task force has come together to battle systemic inequalities within the Grand Valley.

They say they made the decision after the nation shined a brighter light on the topic in recent months.

“This came together after a number of people in the community who represent diverse voices, basically said, look, we have some issues and we need to address them,” says Grand Valley Task Force member, Anna Stout.

Member David Combs says, “nothing like this has occurred in the valley in the 40 years [he’s] lived here, it’s like a boom in social realization.”

It’s not a topic they want people to be divided on, “people look at the task force in terms of okay, you’re individuals, you’re minorities, you’re leftist-- however, we’re open to anyone’s input, anyone’s suggestions because we’re all in this together, it’s not a group of us, it’s all of us,” says Combs.

“What’s unique about this group that has come together is that it’s a mixture of people from marginalized communities or underrepresented communities, and represented from institutions, the leaders of institutions,” says Stout in regards to the balance within the group’s community.

When deciding what they want the group to be, they decided that they didn’t want it to be just about systemic racism, but rather to address all divides like socioeconomic status, and people with disabilities.

