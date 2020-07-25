Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: moments ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Retired K-9 battling brain tumor receives community support

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A retired k-nine is battling a brain tumor and the community is fundraising for his treatment.

News

‘Grand Valley Task Force’ forms to fight systemic inequalities in Mesa County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
"This came together after a number of people in the community who represent diverse voices, basically said, look, we have some issues and we need to address them,” says Grand Valley Task Force member, Anna Stout.

News

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.