CDOT warns for summer storms

With summer storms, driving on I-70 can be dangerous
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

If you’re thinking of hitting the road this weekend, be sure to check the roads before heading out. It is monsoon season in some areas and the summer storms can make driving challenging. Heavy rain storms mudslides, rock fall and flooding. But if you’re heading to Denver, there are some trouble spots on the way.

“I would keep an eye out really the whole way on i-70 but especially in the south canyon area region, an area that’s west of Glenwood Springs. In Glenwood canyon, we’ve had rock fell there before. I would keep an eye for standing water on the road, make sure you’re not using your cruise control,” says CDOT’s Elise Thatcher.

Some things to do before heading out is to check the weather and check for road closures. You can also call 511 for information.

