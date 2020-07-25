Annual Women’s Triple play carries on during COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

120 women came to the 8th Annual Women’s Triple Play golf tournament at Tiara Rado golf course on Saturday. They played 54 holes over three days to raise money for domestic violence. But COVID-19 almost but a halt to their fundraising.

“We’re lucky to have this because of COVID. We got some really good safety issues in place, taking temperatures every day. Most of the women are paying with people they know in their cart and they play with the same people for three days. We’re keeping their spread of being with other people at a minimum,” says committee member Vicki Riley.

Though this may be a tough year to ask for money, the tournament hopes to raise $30,000. 100% of the proceeds will help Hilltop’s Latimer House and Domestic Violence services.

In 2018,192 individuals were sheltered in Mesa County. And in 2019, there were 830 domestic violence-related cases to go through Mesa County Court, most of them misdemeanors. During the stay at home order with COVID-19 over the past few months, some may find it harder to take action.

“Being a former police officer, i saw a lot of domestic violence in my career. These women need help. So many times I’ve seen women go back to the same situation over and over again and they need a place where they can go to be safe,” says former police office and tourney participant, Kim Eaton.

The Latimer House Hotline is open 24/7:

Mesa County (970) 241-6704

Montrose, Delta & Ouray: 1 (844) 990-5500

On Sunday, they hit the green at Adobe Creek Golf Course at 8:00 am.