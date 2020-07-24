Advertisement

St. Mary’s Hospital gets $50K Grant

By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

In June 2020, St. Mary’s Hospital received a $50,000 grant to help with COVID response. In July 2020, they’ve put that money to use.

The grant is to help the High-Risk Infection Team learn to prevent infections like Ebola and COVID -19. The HIT team is made up of nurses from different areas of the hospital. They train in donning and doffing or, putting on and taking off equipment, to isolate and notify patients with a high hazardous pathogen. They train an hour in the classroom and an hour in demonstration.

“We’ve been able through this new grant, to integrate the capacity of our high risk infection team and out bio containment unit to utilize the space and those staff to train many many more of our healthcare workers when they’re taking care of a COVID -19 patient. If they’re not trained to do that right, they can make mistakes; which can result in self-contamination and illness. That is really what we want to prevent,” says Erin Minnerath of St. Mary’s Hospital.

St. Mary’s is the only Pathogens Assessment hospital on the Western Slope. There is a chance they can receive another grant worth $50,000 to take their training regional.

