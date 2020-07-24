Advertisement

New Downtown Brewery opens during Pandemic

New Brewery in Downtown GJ
New Brewery in Downtown GJ(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A brand new brewery is opening in Downtown Grand Junction this weekend in the middle of a pandemic! Several bars and restaurants have closed down permanently in Colorado, but the co-founders of Ramblebine Brewery are confident they will stay a float.

Ramblebrine brewery is seven years in the making. It was set to open in May but just like others, it was delayed six weeks.

“It progressed from a hobby to something that we realized that we just wanted to do for the rest of our lives and share our passion and our excitement of craft beer with the rest of the world,” says Co-Founder, Rob James.

As of July 8, 12 Colorado breweries have closed their doors for good. But James says he and his partner had enough time to prepare for emergencies.

“In a global pandemic, if the worst thing that happens is our opening is delayed for a couple months, we’re very fortunate. One of the things we’ve been able to do over that time period is secure the capital not just to build the building, but to be able to weather a storm. It’s certainly helped that we weren’t open before the pandemic hit. We’ve been able to hold our operating capital and not have to spend it,” says James. “We talked about that a lot. What it comes down to for us was the beer told us when we were ready. We knew we wanted to have at least six beers on tap ready to go for opening. As soon as we had that, we were in a comfortable position to say okay we’re going to open.”

The new brewery has been able to help those in need of a job.

“Our goal is to keep all the people employed that we have employed. We don’t know what’s going to happen in a month or two months, but we didn’t hire a staff just to turn around and lay them off in a couple of weeks.”

Masks will be required until you are seated and will operate at 50% capacity. Their Grand Opening is Friday, July 23 at 11:00 am. Per the governors order, bars will pour until 10:00 pm.

