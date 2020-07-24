Advertisement

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASA is planning to use some of the world’s oldest aeronautical technology to do some of its most-advanced studying of the stars.

A balloon as a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

ASTHROS, which stands for astrophysics stratospheric telescope, will be carried by the big balloon to an altitude of nearly 25 miles.

While it circles the South Pole for a month, it will collect new data about the stars NASA has never been able to do before.

"Balloon missions like ASTHROS are higher-risk than space missions but yield high-rewards at modest cost," said engineer Jose Siles, project manager for ASTHROS.

Scientists expect to learn more about the Milky Way and the evolution of galaxies.

When the balloon deflates, the telescope will safely parachute back to earth, ready to be used again in the future.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

St. Mary’s Hospital putting $50K grant to good use

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
St. Mary's receives a grant to help nurses fight infections like Ebola and COVID-19.

Latest News

News

New Downtown brewery opens during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Ramblebrine Brewery has decided to open its doors during COVID-19

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

National

NASA balloon research

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
How NASA uses high-altitude balloons to test scientific instruments and spacecraft.

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices are routed.