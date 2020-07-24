Advertisement

Mesa County has highest single-day number of covid-19 cases

They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Valley saw its largest number of covid-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday.

14 people tested positive and of those 5 are related.

They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

The hospitals around the county say they've had time to get prepared for a surge, if it does happen.

“We are safe in our hospitals, all of our hospitals are taking patients, we—we have covid patients that are safely quarantined away from the rest of the patients in the hospital. They have their own unit—they have their own staff,” says Bryan Johnson, president, SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Community Hospital has had a total of 3 positive cases, but say they’re just happy they’ve been able to keep staff without any lay-offs.

