Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Mesa County Search and Rescue were called to help locate a missing person in the Glade Park area on Thursday. Crews and friends of the missing man searched into the overnight hours and picked the search up Friday morning.

The man’s vehicle was spotted in the Miracle Park campground this morning, and his body was found shortly after on the Miracle Rock hiking trail. MCSO says they are investigating it as an unattended death and there is nothing suspicious at this time.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm that this is related to the search for Conrad Earnest, a man who was reported missing on July 23. They say that the Coroner will release the person’s ID when it is appropriate to do so.

