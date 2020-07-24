Advertisement

Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Pastors unite for racial justice
Pastors unite for racial justice(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“Today was just a day of confession, a day of listening and silence, and a day to hope that God is up to something to bring about more love and unification,” says Pastor River City Church Josh McCarty.

Saying often times many churches don’t speak up or have conversations about racial justice. Now, some are taking a moment of silence to show their Solidarity with the black community.

“And we know that our black brother and sisters have often been marginalized and oppressed,” McCarty says.

Those in attendance saying they believe everyone should “love their neighbor,” and some were t-shirts that read “I confess.”

“Many people believe that it’s a battle that it can’t be won, but we have to have faith, we have to have faith that it will be won,” Black Citizens and Friends David Combs says.

“I hope for more conversation, I hope for more coffee shared at the table, food shared,” McCarty says.

And some say no matter what your faith, it comes down to one thing.

“When it’s all boiled back or when the onion is peeled back, it’s a matter of us having faith in one another,” Combs says.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

News

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

News

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Chick-Fil-A off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public until an unspecified date according to their Facebook page.

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.