D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

Of the 6,099 parents that voiced their opinion, 70.8% of them said that they planned to definitely or probably send their children to in-person learning. 5.7% of respondents said they definitely did not plan to do so, and 23.5% said maybe, depending on what the reopening plan looks like.

(KKCO/ KJCT)

In the staff survey that had 1,819 respondents, most said they are planning to return to work in-person and that the majority approves of safety measures such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and hand-washing stations.

(KKCO/ KJCT)

Superintendent Diana Sirko says that the district is working on offering a 100% online option for those that are not comfortable heading back into the classroom.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.