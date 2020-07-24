Advertisement

D-51 releases results for how comfortable staff and parents are about returning to school

The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.
The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.(KKCO/ KJCT)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The results from D-51′s survey on how comfortable parents and staff are about kids returning to school have been released.

Of the 6,099 parents that voiced their opinion, 70.8% of them said that they planned to definitely or probably send their children to in-person learning. 5.7% of respondents said they definitely did not plan to do so, and 23.5% said maybe, depending on what the reopening plan looks like.

(KKCO/ KJCT)

In the staff survey that had 1,819 respondents, most said they are planning to return to work in-person and that the majority approves of safety measures such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and hand-washing stations.

(KKCO/ KJCT)
Click to view the full survey results from the parents that responded
Click to view the full survey results from the staff that responded

Superintendent Diana Sirko says that the district is working on offering a 100% online option for those that are not comfortable heading back into the classroom.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found dead on remote hiking trail near Glade Park

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a man was found dead on a remote trail near Miracle Rock in the Glade Park area.

News

Grand Valley pastors unite for racial justice

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Goldene Brown
8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long over a dozen pastors in the valley, alongside other Christian leaders stood in silence, the amount of time a former Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

News

Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grand Junction man missing after going to photograph NEOWISE comet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Conrad Earnest of Grand Junction was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department early on Thursday after last being seen on July 19.

News

Denver area girl missing since July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Brianna Duran, who has been missing since July 17.

News

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Chick-Fil-A off of Rimrock Avenue will be shutting its doors to the public until an unspecified date according to their Facebook page.

News

Mesa County has highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They've had 85 new cases in the last 14 days, which is 40 percent of the overall total—and a good portion of that is coming from the 20 to 49 age group.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.