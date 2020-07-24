Amidst outbreak, Glenwood Springs enacts face covering requirement zone

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

With an increasing case count in Garfield County, Glenwood Springs has taken an additional step further after Governor Polis (D Colorado) ordered a statewide mandate for public indoor spaces.

The Glenwood Springs City Council passed in a vote (4-2) a downtown face-covering requirement zone, which orders people within the zone to wear a face-covering at all times.

The exceptions–sitting down at a restaurant to eat or drink, or for those in commuter traffic. This order does not apply to children aged two and under, and for those who would have impairment due to a preexisting health condition.

The mandatory face covering zone follows the boundaries of the existing smoking ban area. (KKCO/ KJCT)

“The ability to maintain social distance, even on a Monday night, in downtown Glenwood Springs right now is difficult. The restaurants and businesses are full and many people are out enjoying the wonderful downtown experience. We need to make sure that this environment is not only fun but safe for residents and tourists alike. This is just one more measure that is intended to keep our citizens healthy,and our economy vibrant and moving forward. Our community cannot put itself at risk for being shutdown again.”

The county has seen a 62% increase in cases since June 1 and has reported 575 total cases. Garfield County has decided to go away from their variance from the state after they were “put on notice” by Governor Polis to provide a plan to minimize the spread of the virus in the county. They were one of 15 counties in the state that were warned by the Governor.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.