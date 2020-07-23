Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Humane Society working towards inclusivity

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is prepared to remove barriers both inside the organization and for pet adopters.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society is prepared to remove barriers both inside the organization and for pet adopters.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is working to remove barriers both inside the organization and for pet adopters.

Prior adopters have been overlooked due to things like yard size and working hours, but they now have begun to educate people and provide resources instead or rejecting them right away-- something they’ve especially geared towards people looking to surrender a pet.

“Dismantling systems that were built with implicit bias and now have turned into systemic bias is a process, it’s definitely not something that happens overnight and it just takes that that really critical self-reflection as an organization,” says Anna Stout, executive director.

They have a mobile veterinary unit and a program to help feed and hydrate homeless pets, efforts towards the same cause.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

