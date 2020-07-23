Advertisement

No “Through the Fence” agreements at Montrose Regional Airport

Montrose County Commissioners are defending their decision to not allow businesses to operate through the fence surrounding the Montrose Regional Airport.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

You may remember in April when we told you about a medical company called COVAXX that wanted to set up in Montrose. They wanted to land their planes and off-load supplies and products directly to their building. Commissioners said companies can’t do that, and point to FAA guidance, which does not recommend through-the-fence operations. Montrose officials say another reason commissioners said no, is because lots of grant money was at risk.

”Adhering to these guidelines will help protect grants, which have allowed for over 41 million dollars of capital infrastructure improvements over the last ten years at the Montrose Regional Airport,” said spokesperson for Montrose County, Katie Yergensen.

We’re told there are currently no through-the-fence agreements at Montrose Regional Airport.

