14 new cases confirmed Wednesday, MCPH to hold press conference at 12:15

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) will be hosting a joint press conference with officials from various local hospitals and health centers at 12:15 on Thursday.

We will carry the conference live

Representatives from St. Mary’s, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital, and the VA will join MCPH.

This conference comes a day after Mesa County reported 14 new cases of the virus, bringing the total reported cases to 215. Nine residents are currently hospitalized, and the county suffered its first death from the virus Tuesday.

