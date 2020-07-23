Advertisement

14 new cases confirmed Wednesday, MCPH to hold press conference at 12:15

Mesa County Public Health will be hosting a press conference Thursday at 12:15 to update the public on COVID-19.
Mesa County Public Health will be hosting a press conference Thursday at 12:15 to update the public on COVID-19.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) will be hosting a joint press conference with officials from various local hospitals and health centers at 12:15 on Thursday.

Representatives from St. Mary’s, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital, and the VA will join MCPH.

This conference comes a day after Mesa County reported 14 new cases of the virus, bringing the total reported cases to 215. Nine residents are currently hospitalized, and the county suffered its first death from the virus Tuesday.

