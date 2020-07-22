VA working to improve mental health needs of veterans, rural patients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The VA Western Colorado Health System is ramping up efforts to serve rural communities.

The VA workforce is adding five new trainees that will focus on expanding the mental health needs of veterans and rural patients. The five trainees have recently completed internships in psychology from universities across the country. The VA has also partnered with Colorado Mesa University in expanding training for future providers.

“So the more individuals we train within the VA system the more we hope to retain and they continue serving the nations veterans. The second is we want to ensure that the staff here, the faculty here have the opportunity to go beyond the day in day out work they have,” says Raul Devillegas-Decker, a Clinical Psychologist.

Mental health care service in rural areas is in demand. Some of the trainees come from as far away as Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.