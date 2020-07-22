Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Peyton’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Pet of the Week: Peyton

Peyton is not ready for adoption just yet. He needs a loving foster home, as he is going through heartworm treatment. He is about 2.5 years old and is believed to be a type of Shar Pei mix.

His bio: “Hi there! Have you always wanted to foster, but haven’t found the right dog? Well it may just be me! I have Heartworm Disease and need a quiet place to rest while I go through treatment over the next few months. I am looking for a foster that has some time on their hands to give me lots of love and help me stay very calm. I can go on slow, short walks around the block and will need to be on my leash to go out to the bathroom. I shouldn’t be around other animals or kids right now because they will try to get me to play when I need to be constantly resting. If you have a calm, quiet, mellow home for me, please contact the shelter to foster me!”

Pets up for adoption:

Echo: approximately 5 years old, neutered male, domestic shorthair

His bio: “Do you know that awesome feeling of having someone wash and brush your hair? I love that feeling! Well, the brushing anyway; I prefer to do my own baths. If you promise to brush me lots, I promise to give you lots and lots of love. I enjoy getting attention. While you brush me, I’d be happy to talk to you about whatever you’d like. I would also make a great napping partner. I love to curl up in bed and relax. If you’re a Netflix binger, I would be happy to curl up by your side to keep you company. Basically, my dream is to have a friend for life. If that sounds like what you need, come and adopt me today!”

Echo (KKCO/KJCT)

Millie: approximately 5.5 years old, spayed female, domestic shorthair

Her bio: “I’m a very reflective cat that needs a lot of time to think about life and all it has to offer. I prefer a quiet, calm life with no drama. I enjoy having my own space. That doesn’t mean I don’t like affection too. I will always take a pause for a chin scratch or a head pet. In fact, I really enjoy being loved and fawned over from time to time. And I am happy to have chill nights where we read a book or watch TV together. If a mellow cat that just wants to relax and live life is what you need, then adopt me! We can live out our drama free lives together.”

Millie (KKCO/KJCT)

Events:

Wine & Whiskers, July 24th from 6 - 8:30 pm at Two Rivers Winery:

This year’s pet-themed silent auction will be online. Adoptable animals will be available to see as well. Proceeds will benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Socially-distanced in-person ticket: $45, includes a glass of wine and heavy appetizers.

Virtual attendance ticket: $45, includes a bottle of wine delivered from Two Rivers Winery.

The 5th Annual Wüffstock Music Festival, August 8 from 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park: “An event to celebrate the human-canine bond with live music, food and drink, and, of course, dogs!”

18 and over: $20

Ages 13-17: $10

Kids under 12 and well-behaved, leashed dogs: free

VIP Tickets: $65, includes reserved parking, early entrance, reserved seating, drinks in the VIP tent from The Rockslide and Talbotts, a Wüffstock poster signed by the bands and a limited edition Wüffstock 2020 t-shirt. Social distancing measures will be place.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.