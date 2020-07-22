House passes the Great American Outdoors Act introduced by Cory Gardner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Great American Outdoors Act introduced by U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) is on its way to President Trump’s desk after passing in the House of Representatives with a 310-107 vote on Wednesday.

President Trump chimed in on Twitter, thanking Gardner for his work on the “historic bill.”

We MUST protect our National Parks for our children and grandchildren. I am calling on the House to pass the GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT today. Thanks @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines for all your work on this HISTORIC BILL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2020

Gardner says the legislation will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and “address the growing maintenance backlog on National Parks and other federal lands.” Gardner also claims that this bill will create over 100,000 jobs across the country.

JUST IN ➡️ The US House voted 310-107 to pass my bipartisan Great American @OutdoorsAct, landmark legislation to fully #FundLWCF and provide funding to #RestoreOurParks. This is a historic day for conservation and I look forward to @realDonaldTrump signing this bill into law. pic.twitter.com/3NGmU5ayUB — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) July 22, 2020

Speaking to Congress on June 16 about the legislation, Gardner said, “After spending the last several months in the great indoors, it’s time to get into the great outdoors.”

