House passes the Great American Outdoors Act introduced by Cory Gardner
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -
The Great American Outdoors Act introduced by U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) is on its way to President Trump’s desk after passing in the House of Representatives with a 310-107 vote on Wednesday.
President Trump chimed in on Twitter, thanking Gardner for his work on the “historic bill.”
Gardner says the legislation will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and “address the growing maintenance backlog on National Parks and other federal lands.” Gardner also claims that this bill will create over 100,000 jobs across the country.
Speaking to Congress on June 16 about the legislation, Gardner said, “After spending the last several months in the great indoors, it’s time to get into the great outdoors.”
