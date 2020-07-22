Advertisement

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Do you have a sweet tooth? Some Hostess Raspberry Zingers are being recalled.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.

The recall includes Raspberry Zingers sold at mass merchandisers, as well as grocery, dollar, discount and convenience stores throughout the U.S.

Raspberry Zingers under recall were sold in multipacks fresh and frozen, single-serve fresh, frozen and three-count. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a full list of affected items.

No other Hostess products have been recalled.

The FDA urges people who have the affected products to not eat them. Instead, contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

