Groundbreaking for new primary care clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local health care workers broke ground on a new primary care clinic facility in Grand Junction.

It'll be located on 2566 Patterson Road.

SCL health says It's an expansion of the primary care clinic that they opened earlier this year.

They say their hope is that it provides convenient, high quality, patient-centered care. Adding that by adding 8 more providers, they'll be able to help more people get the help they need.

In addition, they'll be expanding their virtual health care services.

“We’re excited to offer a more traditional option, in addition support the other primary care providers in the community, and being able to improve the health of our community,” says Medical Director St. Mary’s Medical Group Elizabeth Buisker.

Officials say the clinic will eventually have a total of 28 employees, which will help them serve even more patients in the community.

