D51 looking at putting students in “cohorts”

District 51 is looking at guidance from the state department of education as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The idea is to put students in cohorts, or small groups that stay together throughout the school day. D51 says it could help with social distancing by limiting a single student’s contact with others in a class. But there’s still no clear answer as to what an average school day format will look like; it will essentially come down to how principals want to schedule students. Superintendent Diana Sirko explained how the cohort system would work.

“If I divided my class into four cohorts, Id have, maybe four groups of 9 students, so whenever I divide into groups, those students are together. Or whenever we go in a line, those 9 students are together. So my class is still together, but the ones that are in closest contact are the same group of students,” Sirko said.

The back to school date for the district was pushed back to August 17th.

