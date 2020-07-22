Advertisement

City of Fruita cancels multiple events due to COVID-19

(KJCT/KKCO)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Fruita Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel the 2020 Mike the Headless Chicken Festival and the remainder of the Thursday Night Concert Series.

The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce also announced that the 2020 Fruita Fall Festival has been cancelled.

This decision was made in consultation with Mesa County Public Health in response to the rules and regulations that have been established by the State of Colorado in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Fruita city officials will continue to consult with Mesa County Public Health officials to find ways to offer services and programs while still limiting the spread of COVID-19.

