West Nile virus detected in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Two samples of mosquitos that were trapped in Delta County have tested positive for West Nile Virus according to the county’s health department. These mark the first positive samples in the state of Colorado in 2020.

Delta County’s Department of Health says that the two samples were trapped on July 14. To protect yourself, the county recommends that people should avoid being outside during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitos are active, to wear Deet, long sleeves and pants, to drain standing water, and to make sure all doors and windows in your home are closed or tightly screened.

